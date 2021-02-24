SEDONA — It has been mostly cloudy for the last couple of weeks here in Sedona, Arizona. We even saw some very welcome rain. But for astronomers, cloudy skies can shut things down.
But I have recently acquired something I have been anxiously awaiting — a Calcium K module from Lunt Solar Systems!
This module, the B-1200 version, can be used in conjunction with a night-time telescope that is up to 100 mm in aperture and up to 1200 mm in focal length to safely view the sun in a wavelength of 393.4 nm.
This wavelength is one of two produced by ionized calcium at the very edge of the visible spectrum on the UV side. This module shows us a layer of the sun that is slightly lower and cooler than what we can see via the use of a hydrogen alpha telescope.
So just what does a telescope fitted with a Calcium K module show us?
It reveals super granulation cells that are the brightest and strongest around sunspots and other active regions with high magnetic fields. The study of our nearest star in hydrogen alpha (red light) and in the Calcium K line (violet light) can provide important insight into the structure, depth and development of these cells.
As we get older some of us have difficulty resolving the violet color and the contrast of the sun, which is due to yellowing of the cornea. This can be corrected by cataract surgery. For this reason, however, many of us need to resort to the use of cameras with this module. This system is mostly used for imaging. Cameras offer more impressive results than most human eyes ever could.
With this module for a telescope, I am using a Stellarvue “Planet Killer” refractor, a 102 mm, 1100 mm focal length, air spaced doublet Fraunhofer achromat. Not my most expensive telescope by any means, but a good instrument to start with when learning a new system. The camera I have been using for this is a Sony A7 II mirrorless. I like this camera because of its smaller size and lighter weight, or one-third less than a DRLR.
Weight on either a Lunt hydrogen alpha or Calcium K set up is crucial, as the diagonal of either system is set at the factory to be at a precise 1.5-degree angle; too much weight can offset this angle and distort your image! This is especially true when using the eyepiece projection method.
Speaking of learning, back in the day when I was first starting out imaging the sun on film, I burned holes right through the shutters of two Olympus OM-1 cameras when I removed over-the-aperture solar filters too soon and left the telescope tracking the sun! The camera repair shop people back in Illinois told me they could smell my burnt cameras for days while they waited for replacement parts to arrive from Olympus.
This taught me a valuable but expensive lesson — great care must be exercised when imaging the sun.
I have said it before but it bears repeating, viewing our closest star through a telescope can be very rewarding but also very dangerous for those who are not positively sure of what they are doing.
What I am describing is considered to be “research grade” equipment; very fine but costly.
So before venturing out into the fascinating world of imaging our sun through a telescope, please understand that an investment in either of these expensive systems will allow you to see and photograph only one thing, the sun!
Be sure that is really what you want to do. Do it, but do it safely! NEVER view the sun with unfiltered optics!
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
