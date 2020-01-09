December's meeting of the Arcadia Woman's Club was called to order by president Linda Waters. There were 12 members and a guest, Cathie Lang of McCormick, S.C.
The opening prayer was given by Babs Ames and birthday wishes were sung to Dorothea McCall. Congratulations to Jannett Hawley for her anniversary on Dec. 28.
The business meeting was tabled, so our Christmas party was open to fun, games, presents and raffles. The luncheon was super, everything homecooked by members. Each member contributed toys for the local toy drive and gift exchange. Iris Varner was in charge of the games, which was fun and exciting with prizes.
We would like to thank all the local merchants who have contributed gift certificates for our fundraising projects. We were able to support three local students with scholarships this year. We would also like to thank a private donation for the strawberries; your generous gift made a successful benefit, and we thank you again. What a wonderful commuity we live in.
Looking forward to another year to enjoy special events and raise monies for local students. We will be opening a Facebook page soon. We have been enjoying our weekly card games; so glad to have our northern friends back.
We will be having a recruitment coffee/membership drive on Jan. 11 at the clubhouse.
We hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and wish a prosperous new year!
And please plan your next party at the Arcadia Woman's Club! Call Ashley Westberry, 863-558-4178, for arrangements. Security fees will be included.
