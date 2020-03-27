These days it seems to be all doom and gloom, whether you're reading a newspaper, watching TV, listening to the radio, talking to friends, or perusing social media.
Granted, this terrible virus that trying to spread like soft butter on a hot biscuit definitely is a serious concern worldwide, and should not be downplayed at all.
And so today I have decided to divert my focus and try to find the lighter side of something. After all, it is (almost) April Fools' Day, right?
I did a little digging and found out that "All Fools' Day" may date back as far as the 1580s and may have come to be when France traded their Julian calendars for Gregorian ones, and those folks who didn't get the memo about that over there were quite faked out and were left feeling foolish.
There are other possible origins of the day, but I'll let you Google that yourself, as all this quarantine stuff has likely left you with some extra time on your hands and you may be tired of playing solitaire and Monopoly by now, or counting ceiling tiles and watching the grass grow.
When I was growing up, we did all the same stuff year after year, so much that "Hey, your shoe's untied" or "There's a spider on your back" were ignored completely, and kids who didn't believe you wound up tripping over their shoestrings and freaking out over hitchhiking arachnids sometimes. Being young and even slower than I am today, it never occurred to me that we should try all that stuff on other days of the year, when they would've suspected it the least.
I heard of it being done, but never actually knew anybody who placed a paper sack filled with dog droppings on somebody's porch, lit it on fire, and rang the doorbell. That must've happened in the big city or a parallel universe, I'm thinking. Where I grew up, nobody had a doorbell and everybody had a gun handy, qualifying that little prank as a death wish. What if nobody was home and the house burned down? Or, how would you explain to your parents why you came home with a backside full of buckshot?
Harmless fun isn't a bad thing, and might not be a bad thing to focus on while we're all in a sort of limbo. You can even play tricks on your dog or cat, and they'll never see it coming (because they don't have calendars, of course). Best of all, they can't complain to anybody about it or get you back.
The days of calling random numbers from the phone directory are long over, thanks to everybody having cellphones and caller I.D. No more will the old ruse, "Excuse me, is your refrigerator running? It is? Well, you better go catch it!" be used. And it looks like Prince Albert will be in that can forever. If you don't know what that means, ask your grandparents and they can not only tell you about it, but they might admit some guilt.
Putting salt in the sugar container is a good one. Well, at least until the person who just ruined their first cup of coffee of the morning chases you down, then all bets are off. Oh yeah, and did you know that corn syrup can look a lot like regular syrup, especially when it's in the right container and is poured over a stack of flapjacks? Never mind, forget I even mentioned that — breakfast is the most important meal of the day, they say, so who am I to ruin it?
Putting a little Vick's Vapo Rub in the underside of the car door handle is pretty sneaky, and quite hilarious when you hide and watch their reaction when they suddenly feel it on their hand and jerk it back in horror. Not that I've ever done that, mind you, but I have heard it's a bit effective and oh so worth whatever fallout results from it.
I can see this column can only do me harm in the long run if stunts like this are traced back to me, so I'll close for now, with hopes that everyone has a fun April Fools' Day.
Be safe, be careful, and if you get pranked, by all means return the favor!
