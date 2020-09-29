Satchel Paige, the baseball diamond philosopher of another era, gained national recognition for his rules for successful living. The most frequently quoted of these was “Don’t look back. Something may be gaining on you.”
Paul the apostle agreed, saying he had decided to forget things of the past that might hold him back, choosing instead to reach forward to the challenges before him (Philippians 3:13). He wanted to make the most of his future and knew this would be impossible if he allowed past mistakes to monopolize his mind and emotions.
Leaving bad baggage behind may be questioned by some when the practice of scrutinizing every experience of the past for solutions to present problems is so accepted. But, according to the Bible, some things are best forgotten.
We can forget what God has forgiven.
In “Pulling through Depression,” counselor Craig Massey says: “Many people are depressed because they dwell on some incident in the past, perhaps some mistake they made. Granted, in many cases the thing they did was wrong. But that sin should not destroy the future. God forgives and helps us to go on.”
Forgiveness erases all guilt, assuring a clean slate for all our tomorrows, placing the past forever behind us and turning away all accusing fingers, hopefully including our own.
Why should we live with guilt over past sins when we have asked the Lord to forgive them? To do so is, in effect, calling God a liar. He has promised to forgive those who confess their sins to Him (1 John 1:9) and this should settle the question, clearing the record and enabling us to expect the present to be filled with promise rather than pain.
We ought to leave all of our emotional wounds behind. The tragedy of lugging around wounded feelings and bruised egos is compounded by the number of losses it reproduces. You lose because the grudge you carry and coddle takes away your peace of mind, robbing you of sleep and making you less efficient in all you do. The object of your bitterness loses your friendship. And your church loses the warmth and power that comes from all the members of the congregation being united in love.
Remember to learn from mistakes and then move on; failure is a good teacher!
Only those who never attempt anything escape failure. To quote Craig Massey again: “Sometimes depression grows from dwelling on a past failure. A failure that has produced a great disappointment spawns a defeatist attitude and this in turn produces further failures.”
We should live from victory to victory, not from defeat to defeat.
Leaving the old baggage behind requires faith. We don’t know what the future holds, but we can know the One who holds the future. Such confidence in God will enable us to break free from regrets about the past and focus on today’s opportunities.
Many waste their lives looking back and ever longing for a replay of the past so they can make adjustments. They’d like to replay life in order to get a better education, enter a different field of business or employment, marry a different wife or husband; even refuse to move to the area in which they now find themselves.
Looking back weighs us down with guilt and despair. Looking up to the forgiving One enables us to leave our tattered baggage behind.
For good.
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A new book, “Weavings – Some Times It Takes a Poem,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rogercampbellministry@gmail.com or on Facebook@YOURFAITHADVENTURE.
