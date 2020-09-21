SEDONA — Over the years, what I have learned about the planet Venus is that it is a most uninhabitable place.
A crushing atmosphere, runaway greenhouse effect, clouds and rain of sulfuric acid.
It is a place us humans might liken to our idea of hell. Certainly not a place we might expect to find life.
However, recently a telescope in Hawaii called the James Clark Maxwell Telescope has detected a rare molecule in the gaseous atmosphere of Venus that suggests there might be some sort of life there!
The molecule is called “phosphine” and nature.com states: “(Phosphine) is an ideal biosignature gas. Living organisms should be its sole source, it was recently proposed that any phosphine (PH3) detected in a rocky planet’s atmosphere is a promising sign of life.”
The James Clark Maxwell Telescope is a 15-meter telescope comprised of 276 lightweight panels. It is situated near the summit of Mount Maunakea, Hawaii, at an altitude of 4,092 meters. The reflector telescope was designed to study our solar system, interstellar dust, gas and distant galaxies.
Now please understand that this discovery is not sure-fire evidence that organic microbes are floating around in the atmosphere of Venus, but so far science has no explanation of why phosphine exists there.
While no spacecraft has visited Venus in some 35 years, in fact, no early spacecraft has survived the crushing atmosphere of Venus for more than two hours. The discovery of phosphine has sparked a renew interest in visiting the planet.
Several space agencies from places such as India are considering a mission called Shukrayaan-1. Russia is now revamping Soviet-era Venera spacecraft for an expedition. The European Space Agency is also showing some interest.
Needless to say this discovery has intrigued scientists around the world. It is that important!
The planet Mars was once considered to be the most likely candidate for extraterrestrial life; that is until now, as the evidence mounts.
Venus is thought to have once been much like earth, this was perhaps millions of years ago — often called Earth’s Sister because of its similarity in size and proximity to the sun. It is thought to once have had flowing water and an atmosphere similar to our own until a runaway greenhouse effect turned the planet into a living hell.
If we humans are not careful, we may be looking at earth’s distant future. That being said, science feels that Venus may have once been quite inhabitable, and the phosphine found there could be the remnants of a long-deceased organic life-form.
Again, the discovery of phosphine does not confirm the existence of life on Venus. It is only something we do not yet understand. Much more research must be done, atmospheric samples must be collected and analyzed. Theories will surely abound as we study new data.
But human curiosity will never fail us.
If there is indeed life found on our neighboring planet, then it would be a logical assumption that life might be readily found everywhere in the universe. If that were the fact, might this new life have arisen from another separate genesis? Life on earth as we know it might not be so special, after all. We would no longer be the center, in the void, of a lifeless universe. Many religious implications could arise from this discovery.
My personal belief is that I do hope we find extraterrestrial life so close to home, and let the chips fall where they may. This discovery, if it turns out to be evidence of life, will certainly challenge our views on life and how it came to be.
Time and further exploration will tell!
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
