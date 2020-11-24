Recently we have experienced several notable astronomical events.
The first one is the passing of comet C/2020 M3, or Atlas. Atlas had been easy to find in the popular, well-studied constellation Orion. And to make things easier, Atlas was very near the 1.6 magnitude star Bellatrix, which is Latin for the “female warrior.”
Bellatrix is the third brightest star in Orion. This is a bluish white giant star that marks Orion’s — the Hunter — western shoulder. While invisible to the naked eye, Atlas showed green and glowing when captured on film or viewed through a telescope.
Atlas on Nov. 20 made its closest approach to the earth when it passed only 54 million kilometers, or about 34 million miles, away from us. And at that time it took light from the comet nearly 3 minutes to reach the earth! Atlas is named for the Atlas telescope in Hawaii that discovered it.
Then we have the appearance of giant sunspot AR 2781. It had three dark cores, each the size of the earth! This was the largest sunspot of the year and the largest of new solar cycle 25.
We know AR 2781 belongs to solar cycle 25 because of its polarity, defined as exhibiting opposite properties or powers in opposite parts or directions.
Because we have now seen several sunspots that are members of this new solar cycle, we feel this announces the end of solar minimum, where few if any sunspots were seen for about 11 years.
We should now see a dramatic rise in the number of sunspots for the next few years. AR 2781 doubled in size overnight on Nov. 5, for instance.
And on or about that time, a C-7 class explosion from AR 2781 lit up the sunspot's magnetic canopy. This caused low frequency radio blackouts in parts of the world. And ham radio operators experienced fading signals, according to spaceweather.com. Another interesting feature of this sunspot is that it developed a chain of sunspot-lettes — a chain that stretched some 100,000 miles!
All this month we had the Leonid meteor shower and the Taurid meteor shower. The Northern Taurid meteor shower peaked overnight on Nov. 11-12 and is visible from the Northern Hemisphere.
However, viewers in both hemispheres can still see meteors through late November, according to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke. My Oculus all-sky camera caught three that night in mid-November! Then we had the Leonid meteor shower.
Throughout history the Leonids have produced up to 800 meteors per hour, but this year it was predicted we might see one every five minutes or so. But honestly my all-sky camera caught only one Leonid meteor in a 12-hour video.
And other recent astronomical things have happened.
But in my mind these four I've described most readied themselves to the small telescope and to the casual observer.
The sky is a very active place, something always going on. But taking the time and making the effort to seek out these astronomical events can be most rewarding.
Capturing even a single Leonid meteor in 12 hours can seem like a small victory, but it is a victory all the same!
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
