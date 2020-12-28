SEDONA — This year a celestial event in our southwestern sky reminded us of another very famous event that occurred some 2,000 years ago! That event is, of course, the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Three Wise Men, or Magi, in their quest to find the newborn king, the baby Jesus.
The Holy Bible states:
“When they heard the King, they departed; and behold, the star which they had seen in the East went before them till it came and stood over where the child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceedingly great joy.”
What we saw this year as our Christmas star, however, was a very close conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn. They were so close, in fact, that the two planets looked as though they were one. At their closest the two were a mere 1/10th of a degree apart!
Jupiter and Saturn, fifth and sixth in distance from the sun (earth is No. 3), are considered to be the two "Gas Giants” of our solar system. At the time of this writing the distance between these two was some 454.36 million miles, so they are never truly close to one another in the sky, only from our earthly perspective.
All this summer and fall the two planets ruled the southern sky at sunset. Every night they grew closer to one another, until on Dec. 21 they almost appeared as one!
Jupiter was the brighter of the pair, shining at magnitude -2.0, while Saturn shone at +0.6 magnitude.
The two were readily seen without optical aid and would easily capture anyone’s attention as something unusual. They were so bright that they were easy to find in a twilight but still blue sky.
This was an advantage for me because shortly after sunset the two planets would be lost in a grove of pine trees and setting below the horizon.
This heavenly motion is caused by the rotation of the earth. All the stars, the moon and sun move across the sky from east to west as the earth rotates. Despite what the bible says, stars, or planets, never stand motionless over anything, ever, unless supernatural forces are somehow at work here.
So what we have seen this year is not the return of the Star of Bethlehem, but a beautiful conjunction of the two largest planets in our solar system.
The last time this was seen from earth was about 800 years ago ... in the year 1623! And the next one will be on Nov. 2, 2040, and then again on April 7, 2060! However, these conjunctions will not be as close as the one we see this year.
Dramatic when viewed through a telescope, a telescope was not needed to enjoy this event — just a clear sky and an unobstructed southern horizon is all that is required to witness the Christmas “star” of 2020.
I photographed this event with an 8-inch equatorially mounted Field-Maksutov telescope and with a simple camera on a tripod. Both gave satisfying results.
This reminds me of a suggestion I make often to beginning astronomers, and that is while many are anxious to explore deep space, most of the action is viewed right in our own celestial backyards. Transits, occultations, eclipses, sunspots, flares and conjunctions like this one are events within our own solar system! No need to go to deep space for dramatic astronomical events.
Deep space is fine, inspiring, in fact. But I have found that our own solar system has a lot to offer without traveling too far from home.
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
