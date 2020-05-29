Family time has been around ever since, well, there have been families. I guess that would date back to the days of Adam and Eve, before the world's first case of sibling rivalry did one of their boys in, right? If you've been around for a generation or two, you've witnessed and/or experienced some modifications of family time.
We all know life never really was like 1950s TV shows such as "Leave it to Beaver" or "Father Knows Best," but it was a heap closer to it back then than it is now. Progress, some say, while other say it's evolution. I say that with the onslaught of technology and what constitutes being a family these days has pulled too many people in too many different directions, until everything's getting fragmented, like a jigsaw puzzle. And if technology is advancing that much, why can't we all just defrag everything and everybody, like a computer, and get back to whatever seems most normal?
Sitting down for a common meal as a family is not as common as it used to be. Granted, when the kids are grown and gone, that's a big factor. However, with my family, we make a point of all being together for Sunday dinner each week (and by that, I mean the noonday meal, not supper). It's not only a meaningful, fun time, but also, there are a whole lot more vittles to share and enjoy!
So the point of my mental meandering today is that with this pandemic hanging over our heads, there's been more opportunities for family time for those who have been self-quarantining. I made mention of this a few weeks ago, but these are some new thoughts.
Hopefully all this togetherness time has brought some of us back to basics that we may have gotten away from over the years. It's likely had adverse effects as well, if some folks aren't used to being together so much and don't know how to handle it. To the introvert, it could feel like "business as usual," even. And the extroverts' egos may be starving for attention. We're all different, but we're all going to get through this.
Don't let it turn into cabin fever, where you feel cooped up and are trying to climb the walls. And don't let it make you feel like you're in prison, because you might get carried away and start drawing little lines on the wall to mark the days and even take up playing the harmonica. If that's the case, at least take turns playing the warden to break up the monotony.
Just look at all the time you've had to catch up on your "honey-do" list. In fact, you may be so far ahead now that you won't have anything to do when you retire, and will have to go find another job just to have something to do. A cruel twist of fate is what that would be.
Your kids may have even grown to miss school and their teachers after all this time out of class. Who'd have ever thought it could come to that? Where was this pandemic back when I was in school? Okay, so I'm kidding about that. Has it gotten so bad that your kids volunteer to do chores? Do they fight over who gets to take out the trash, fetch the mail, or bathe the dog? With the internet around, I'm betting not. But had this happened 50 years ago, we'd have been fine because we were used to making our own fun, mostly outside. But can you imagine our parents in lock-down when party lines were still normal for telephones? I shudder to even think about that.
I guess you could take the time to try to teach your old dog some new tricks, to test that old adage. You could rearrange the furniture. You could plant a garden and sit around, watching it grow. Oh yeah, and once you've binge-watched everything on Netflix, Hulu, and Roku, you could sit around the house, binge-watching each other. Or maybe your nosy neighbors, and drive them crazy.
Those are just a few ideas to get us through the last of this long misadventure we've been forced into, and I really do think we've rounded third base and are heading for home. Speaking of home, they say there's no place like home, remember?
That is, unless you can't leave....
