Nobody takes a sentimental journey as seriously as I do. I say that because I admit that I come with a lot of baggage — literally and figuratively.
To some people, stuff is just stuff. Nothing is just stuff to me until it's ready to get tossed, and then I re-categorize it as junk. Well, that may be harsh of a description. Maybe "previously enjoyed stuff."
Anyway, I reckon I just see a lot of things differently than many other folks do. The older my stuff is, the more sentimental I am about it, and that's because it reminds me of other places, other times, and even other people.
You want examples?
I'm that guy who won't delete the phone numbers of deceased friends and relatives from his phone. Not that I expect them to call me, of course. As terrifying as that might be, I'd still answer the phone. I also don't delete deceased folks from my list of Facebook friends because sometimes when they come to mind, I visit their pages and scroll back over their thoughts and photos, and running conversations posted in their threads.
I'm that guy who has hung onto his daddy's tools, even though he's been gone 35 years now, and even though some are quite worn out. The leather pouch he carried some of them in at work is falling apart, but it still contains many of them. And every time I use one of his tools, I picture it in his hands.
His mother (my granny) had a vast collection of books, and I'm still hanging onto those. They're boxed up in my shed and the silverfish may be feasting on them, page by page, but they're still with me. I also have the coffee cup my dad gave her that I remember her drinking from each morning for years, when she'd fill it up, set it on the table, drop her saccharin tablets into it with a big splash of cream, and then give herself an insulin shot in the leg.
I'm that guy who has trouble turning loose of stuff because it feels like I'm breaking up with it. I'm not overly insane, but I will admit to saying hello to stuff at our Goodwill store that I remember donating when I run across it. I stop short of apologizing to it for having to let it go, though. Do you want people to think I'm crazy?
I'm not one to toss very many things, and I often debate on going through with it at times. My wife is the one who decides when it's time for us to put new toothbrushes into service, so I'm always surprised to find a strange one in the caddy and see my old one in the bathroom trash can, without any closure. Alas.
I'm no dumpster diver, but must admit that I've dug a few things out of the can out front before the trash truck rolled up to take it away, though never a toothbrush. To paraphrase John Lennon, "You may say I'm a pack rat ... but I'm not the only one."
I know I'm not alone when I say that I've always been sentimental about the vehicles I've owned over the years. I never had anything fancy or expensive, but they each held special memories and took me to all kinds of places that I'll always remember. Even that '63 Rambler station wagon that I paid $50 for.
I'm that guy who is sentimental enough to walk through cemeteries, talking to those I knew and loved. Or I'll walk downtown among the buildings that have stood for over a century, imagining all the businesses that have come and gone, and picturing main street as dirt, with horses and buggies and water troughs. To touch the things left by those who've gone before me gives me a connection with my heritage that means a lot to me.
I once had an art studio, but over the years I've accumulated stuff that has filled it to the brim. Also out there are odds and ends from every age and stage of my life, that may mean nothing to others but means everything to me. Drawings from my own childhood, and from my children and grandchildren, along with photographs, are most precious.
I guess you could say it's like a walk-in time capsule. I still wander out there now and then, and spend hours going back in time in my mind and heart, remembering. Anybody else setting foot in there might think they were suddenly in an episode of that TV show "Extreme Hoarders."
The plans I've made for after I'm gone include cremation, so maybe my urn can be placed out there in the studio and then it can be sealed up like the pyramids of those Egyptian pharaohs. I may even paint my own hieroglyphics all around the outside for folks to try deciphering.
Yep, I'm that guy.
