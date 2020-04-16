Fresh take: UFOs, real or not, strange lights above the hollow, 'c'mon, you can tell me'

An astronomy teacher once told me that "if you observe the sky long enough, you will see something you will not be able to explain.”
Over the years I have found his words to be true.
The sky is a very active place, infinitely large and the holder of many mysteries. Through the ages things in the sky reveal themselves gradually in ways we can sometimes understand ... and sometimes can't.
The term Unidentified Flying Object, or UFO, means just that, something flying in our sky that is unidentified. Not necessarily alien in origin or other worldly, but simply unidentified.
Mysteries in the sky have fooled professionals, only to be explained later. The planet Venus, particularly when it is low on the horizon, has been reported as a strange flying object to police departments. I understand Venus had been pursued by a P-51 Mustang fighter in the 1940s, believing it to be an intruder into our airspace! For a while Venus was “unidentified.”
Once on a cold night in Wisconsin I was setting up a telescope when bright lights shimmered all over the ground. We had a radio and the local news reported sightings of a UFO from Milwaukee to Madison. As the night dragged on, more reports poured in of a strange sighting. I was on a dark and deserted rural county road, alone ... and I must admit, a bit nervous. Then at about 3:30 in the morning, over the radio, I heard the confirmation that what the public and myself had seen was a Russian weather satellite burning up over Wisconsin. Mystery solved, but for a time it was flying and unidentified.
My wife and I had lived in the backwoods of Jadwin, Missouri, for about 10 years. One cold night we were awakened by one of our dogs, a Great Pyrenees named Wolfe, barking a strange bark, seemingly at the sky. An array of lights appeared above the hollow that surrounded our farm. Our place was up on a ridge that was surrounded by a kind of rugged moat we called a hollow. The lights appeared in the west and slowly sank below the tree line and moved silently through the hollow.
The next day we described the strange white lights to a neighbor, someone who had spent his entire life in the backwoods of the Missouri Ozarks. He looked at us and said, “You seen ‘em too, ain’t ya?” That sent a chill through us. We later learned that the locals referred to these strange apparitions as “Jadwin Lights.” It was suggested that these lights were some sort of secret experiment performed by a nearby U.S. Air Force base. They remain a mystery, as we never saw them again.
Then once in Sedona, Arizona, during a springtime meteor shower, the Lyrids, I think it was, I was rolling a video camera on the sky when a small white light appeared and grew steadily. I have witnessed many meteor showers and for a time thought this was a point meteor, that is a meteor whose trajectory aims it directly at the observer. I did manage to capture this event on video, was able to seize a single frame and enlarge it. I can honestly say the object was certainly not a meteor and seemed to have several smaller lights in orbit around it!
I showed my video to some folks at the Utah U.F.O. festival. Some nice folks there were a little “too” into it ... but nice. They were at a loss for an explanation, but I left them my video for further study.
Over the years I have been asked many times that “you must have seen something, right? C'mon, you can tell me.” But these are the sightings I have witnessed in over 40 years of sky observations. Some explained, others not ... never little green men or flying saucers.
But the strange lights above the hollow will always remain, in my memory, as my UFO.
Former Arcadian Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
