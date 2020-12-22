ARCADIA — The story of Jesus’s birth was played out at a live nativity scene on Saturday at Calvary Baptist church in Arcadia.
Calvary invited the community to join them in telling the real story of Christmas.
Approximately 300 guests walked through time and heard Isaiah foretell the birth of Jesus some 750 years before His coming, were warned to sign up for the census or go to jail, observed lowly shepherds receiving the good news, listened to angels herald His birth with “Joy to the World,” and finally ended their journey in Bethlehem with Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger.
Joining the one-night scene were camels, a donkey, sheep, goats, chickens and a cow.
The evening ended with a cup of homemade hot chocolate and cookies.
Details about Cavalry Baptist, 48 N. 15th Ave., Arcadia, are at cbcarcadia.org.
