I’m going to lean on my three years of high school Latin to answer this question. I really wanted to make sure I was profiled as a giant nerd during my formative teen years, so I took a class where we got extra credit for wearing a homemade toga to school for an entire day. Let’s just say I got my extra credit.
Picture this: you’re a Roman citizen in the 8th century B.C. For hundreds of years prior to your time, your pagan ancestors celebrated a crazy ritual called Lupercalia, a wild fertility festival in which local priests smeared with goats’ blood would run naked through the streets, striking any woman they passed.
These run-by whippings were said to bring fertility to the women who got the privilege of receiving these blows from the nude priests. The whips, known as februum, literally meant “to purify,” after the ancient Roman god Februum.
Lupercalia later became known as Februa, the festival of purification. This was probably a result of a focus group who thought that the naked whippings with goats’ blood were not politically correct enough.
Incidentally, this festival was later replaced by the Christian holiday we know as Valentine’s Day. The month in which the festival of Februa happened was named Februarius. Who knows? Perhaps this year’s Valentine’s Day should be renamed Quarantine’s Day.
What about the ru in February? Why don’t we pronounce it? The word looks like a mash-up between Febreeze and Furby.
While I don’t claim to be a linguist, my research shows that the dropped r in the pronunciation of February is a result of dissimilation, or haplology. Dissimilation is when two similar neighboring sounds in a word become different over time.
Think about the word surprise. Over time, this word has become pronounced as su-prise. This is exactly what has happened with February: over the years, we’ve dropped the ru, now pronouncing the word as Feb-you-ary.
Also, think about kids in school memorizing and reciting the 12 months of the year — it could be that we started to pronounce February the same as January, as February comes right after month number one.
For my money, the best holidays originate with naked ritual whippings. Forget “National Bike to Work Day”; if the holiday doesn’t have bizarre pagan roots, I’m not interested in celebrating it. For reference, check out the ancient festivals that were replaced with the Christian holidays of Christmas (Saturnalia) and Easter (Eostre).
Our calendar and its holidays have a complicated and fascinating history.
Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.