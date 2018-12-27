Gas prices in Florida are declining again, after rising an average of 3 cents last week. On Sunday, gas prices averaged $2.30 per gallon, which is only 1.5 cents more than this time a week ago. Florida drivers are now paying 21 cents per gallon less than they did two months ago, and 62 cents less than this year’s high.
Florida gas prices have declined a little more than 50 cents in the past two months, and could drop another 10 cents before the end of the year. Compared to last summer, Florida drivers are saving an average of $7.50 for a full tank of gasoline.
Gas prices across the U.S. declined another 4 cents last week, and should drop even more through the end of the year, as futures prices are forecast to decline this week. This is good news for the estimated 102.1 million Americans forecast to take a holiday road trip in the next two weeks. Those drivers are saving $5-$15 on a full tank of gas compared to last summer, and should find the lowest holiday gas prices in two years.
Most expensive gas price averages: Panama City ($2.63), Miami ($2.47) and West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.46). Least expensive gas price averages: The Villages ($2.17), Orlando ($2.20) and Jacksonville ($2.20).
Prices for the holiday season are forecast to hit two year lows, as AAA estimates 5.3 million Florida drivers will hit the holiday road. Florida gas prices averaged $2.44 per gallon on Christmas Day 2017, and $2.29 in 2016.
Texas tea for the week
Oil inventories declined a modest 1.2 million barrels (-0.1 percent). U.S. stocks remain 7 percent above the five year average for this time of year. Gasoline supplies grew nearly 1-percent, and are slightly above year-ago levels. Domestic oil production took a small step back, yet remains about 20 percent stronger than a year ago. Gasoline production took a giant leap as refiners ramp up for holiday travelers. Production rates are 8 percent stronger than a week ago, yet on par with this time last year. Implied gasoline demand rose nearly 2 percent, and is keeping pace with this time last year.
AAA-Florida
