Readying for Bike Fest 2019

Gary Ferry with Burt’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson in Port Charlotte swung through Arcadia on Friday, in town planning for the March 30 Arcadia Bike Fest event in the downtown retail district. Burt’s Black Widow is a principal sponsor of the one-day event hosted by Arcadia Main Street that in November brought some 5,000 motorcycles to town. Expect stunt riders, motorcycle judging, vendors and music along streets closed to traffic. www.arcadiamainstreet.com

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.