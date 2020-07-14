Recently, friends sent the following anonymous quote to me:
“This is the beginning of a new day. God has given me this day to use as I will. I can waste it — or use it for good, but what I do today is important, because I am exchanging a day of my life for it! When tomorrow comes, this day will be gone forever, leaving in its place something that I have traded for it. I want it to be gain, and not loss; good and not evil; success, and not failure; in order that I shall not regret the price I have paid for it.”
Paul the apostle considered himself to be in debt to everybody. (Romans 1:14)
Others had shared their faith with him, so now he felt obligated to return the favor by telling everyone he met about his Lord.
Placed before judges and kings who held the power of life or death over him, he told his story of moving from doubts to belief, enabling him to make a difference in their lives. He was neither fearful nor ashamed to invite others to trust the One who had made him a missionary.
Raising my gaze from this computer screen to the wall above, I see another quote card sent to me long ago by an old friend and respected evangelist. I’ve placed this quote in a conspicuous location that allows its challenge to motivate me every morning.
Do you need a powerful day-starter?
Try the morning motivator and see what it does for you.
“I am only one, but I am one,
I cannot do everything
But I can do something
And what I can do
I ought to do
And by the grace of God
I will do it.”
This enlarger of vision and responsibility has changed my thinking about things I used to consider time wasters or interrupters of my plans. Now I see these as opportunities to lift the discouraged and help people trade their fears for faith.
Long or slow moving lines in stores have become fertile fields in which to sow seeds of encouragement in the minds of people who are hurting, pointing them to the One who loves and comforts those in distress. Even telemarketers have become prospects for peace with God rather than irritants who interrupt my day.
A once popular old hymn said, “Brighten the corner where you are.” There are many dark corners in life and they’re often occupied by people longing for light. Each of us has the responsibility to bring them the good news of God’s love.
After all, like Paul, we’re in debt to everybody.
Roger Campbell was an author, a broadcaster and columnist who was a pastor for 22 years. A new book, “WEAVINGS – Some Times It Takes a Poem,” is now available at your local or online bookseller. Contact us at rcministry@ameritech.net or on FACEBOOK@YOURFAITHADVENTURE.
