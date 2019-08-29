Arcadia Municipal Airport’s new turf runway opened to the flying public on Saturday. The event brought pilots, visitors and others to the 400-acre airport dating to the mid-1930s, when grass runways were standard. The new turf runway is 2,780 feet, irrigated and was funded by state transportation grants. The airport’s paved landing strip is about 3,700 feet. Arcadia Municipal is rated a top small airport, has fly-in camping, showers and restrooms, and will host a pilot’s spot-landing contest this fall, airport manager Shelly Peacock said.

