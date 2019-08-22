By SHARON YARBROUGH
Peace River Painters
Area artists have the rare opportunity to learn from Guido Frick, an internationally known artist from Germany. The Peace River Painters, a local plein air group, sponsors a three-day workshop with Frick from Nov. 8-10 in Venice.
Frick is a master artist living half the year in Europe and travelling the other half through the U.S., teaching and painting. After studying art in Prague in the 1970s, Frick met the famous Russian artist Sergei Bongart in California. He counts Bongart as his main artistic influence. Bongart is admired for his richly colored and emotionally expressive landscapes, still lifes and portraits. He was best known as a colorist, working in exaggerated color, using dynamic but carefully controlled color relationships and extolling the virtues of approaching painting as “color first, subject last.”
“Sergei truly opened my eyes and showed me to work with color first and subject second,” Frick said. “I learned how to see, how to look at the subject I wanted to paint, how to judge it and how to execute it. “
Guido said Bongart encouraged him to follow his passion and to travel the oftentimes arduous road to becoming a full-time artist.
Frick’s Venice workshop is limited to only 10 artists. “I like to have a small number of students so that I can go around and truly help each one through what they’re lacking,” he said. Each six-hour session will be held at a different outdoor location, painting en plein air, a French phrase meaning “in open air.”
Frick is a master at loose, expressive brushwork and will demonstrate how to find your own artistic language and infuse your art with soul, power and emotion. Frick brushes aside labels of Impressionism and Expressionism and embraces the wholly American philosophy of independence. “I am always crossing the borderline between impressionism and expressionism. In art, there should be no borders, no fences, no stop sign. I want to paint free and generous … always outdoors, in nature, not in a claustrophobic and restricting studio,” he said. He even paints his still lifes outdoors. Indeed, the first day of the Venice workshop will be doing just that.
The three-day workshop is $550; a $250 deposit will reserve your place, the balance due Sept. 1. The workshop runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with locations in or around Venice announced in advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.