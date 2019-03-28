The Activities Committee and residents of Oakview Estates held their second annual St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. The afternoon started with a parade of golfcarts in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. As the parade meandered through the park, a secret judge chose the winner of the best decorated golfcart.

Residents lined the parade route to cheer on 11 golfcart owners. The secret judge chose sisters Joyce Langfang and Betty DeVaughn as winners because of their elaborately themed and decorated golfcart. Betty also played Irish music on her clarinet. A delicious corned beef dinner prepared by Phil and Ronnie Linck was served following the parade.

The Oakview Activities Committee would like to thank all our participants ... and look forward to next year.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments