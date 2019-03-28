The Activities Committee and residents of Oakview Estates held their second annual St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. The afternoon started with a parade of golfcarts in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. As the parade meandered through the park, a secret judge chose the winner of the best decorated golfcart.
Residents lined the parade route to cheer on 11 golfcart owners. The secret judge chose sisters Joyce Langfang and Betty DeVaughn as winners because of their elaborately themed and decorated golfcart. Betty also played Irish music on her clarinet. A delicious corned beef dinner prepared by Phil and Ronnie Linck was served following the parade.
The Oakview Activities Committee would like to thank all our participants ... and look forward to next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.