Happy new year!
This month offers fantastic opportunities to view some of the wonders of the night sky! A little-known meteor shower and a supermoon lunar eclipse visible from the entire United States are coming, for instance.
The Quadrantid meteor shower is rarely observed. But it will peak on Jan. 3 (tonight). It will put on a good show (for Quadrantids) because the moon will only be 5 percent illuminated. The little-known Quadrantids are traditionally a weak shower producing only a few meteors per hour (however, as many as 100 meteors have been reported). I say the Quadrantids are rarely observed, because unlike the Persieds of August, the Quadrantids peak in the cold month of January, keeping many observers indoors where it is warm. In my lifetime I was able to capture only one Quadrantid meteor—on a very cold January night in Jadwin, Missouri, while I was changing a camera lens and adjusting the focus, one Quadrantid meteor blazed through the Big Dipper!
Quadrantids are asociated with asteroid 2003 EH (perhaps an extinct comet), and unlike other meteor showers that can peak for several days, the Quadrantid peak lasts for only a few hours, another reason these particular meteors are rarely observed. Like many astronomical observations, being in the right place at the right time is most important. And if you plan photography, being there at the precise moment is paramount. Photography of meteors requires some luck and remember not to get too hung up on what kind camera you have ... just be there with the best available at the right time. Video is good for meteors, as you can let your camera role while you take a break inside! Use the fastest ISO you have and stop the camera at f3 or f4, this way the brighter stars will not be overwhelmed by a fast lens and become less than pinpoints, distorted in other words.
Astrophotography is something to consider — the hobby becomes much more involved requiring sometimes very expensive equipment. The number one rule of astrophotography is “do not tell your wife how much money you have spent in pursuit of this hobby.” I only recommend astrophotography for the most diehard observers. You do not need anything special to see a falling star (meteor), just watch the eastern sky on or near the peak. This will be around 2 GMT, (9 p.m. on Jan. 3), but before dawn on the morning of Jan. 4 (Friday) is also favorable for North America. Bright meteors have been reported, but these are traditionally faint, so avoid city lights that pollute the beauty of the night sky and could diminish your observations. Look to the American Meteor Society for more information. www.amsmeteors.org
Then starting Jan. 20 a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon that coincides with a supermoon, will be visible throughout the United States. The event starts late in the evening Jan. 20 and finishes during the early hours of Jan. 21. The full moon of January is often called the ”Wolf Moon” because this is the time of year that hungry wolves would howl at the moon and encircle early settler camps. This full moon of January will also be a “Supermoon,” being a bit larger and brighter in the sky due to its position relative to the earth in its orbit. So we might call this full moon in eclipse a Super Blood (red) Wolf Moon! A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth’s shadow covers the full moon displaying all of the lunar phased in one night! Again, no special equipment is required for this event; just observe the moon around 11 p.m. Jan. 20 and follow it after midnight.
Happy new year, Arcadians ... and clear skies for happy stargazing!
Victor C. Rogus (F.R.A.S.) is a former Arcadian and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, London, living in Sedona, Arizona.
