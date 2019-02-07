History told through 'First Forays into Florida,' Mahler featured

Through a National Endowment for the Humanities grant, South Florida State College offers the research and creative work by two history scholars and a professional storyteller in a showcase on early Florida called “First Forays into Florida.” The event is Feb. 21 at the University Center Auditorium on the SFSC Highlands campus, Avon Park. There is no cost to attend. It starts at 3:15 p.m.
The event will begin with a faculty and student showcase displaying Florida-themed undergraduate research in the arts and humanities.
Presenters for “First Forays into Florida” are Dr. Jerald T. Milanich, professor emeritus at the University of Florida; Dr. Maurice O’Sullivan, professor of English at Rollins College; and Carol Mahler, storyteller and singer-songwriter from Arcadia.
Mahler specializes in telling Florida folklore and will draw her presentation from tales in the Seminole, African-American and Florida Cracker traditions. Combining education and entertainment, she has also performed stories about Florida throughout the state, at the Florida Folk Festival, and at the Philadelphia Folk Festival. Mahler is also a writer for the Arcadian and regularly unravels history’s mysteries in DeSoto County and Arcadia. southflorida.edu
