The TEAM Arcadia Holiday Tour of Homes was Saturday. Some 200 ticket-holders visited four beautiful homes, a historic church and the DeSoto County courthouse. Docents at each place supplied fun details to make it that much more interesting. Santa Claus this season was blown back on course, after Irma had done her dirty work last year and helped cancel the tour.
