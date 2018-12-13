L&E Club celebrates Christmas, home for the holiday

The annual L&E Christmas dinner was held Dec. 7 at the home of Mindy Ryals. The new home, decorated for Christmas, made a festive backdrop for the 32 members and guests enjoying the evening.
Hostesses for the evening were Geraldine Barnwell, Shirley Cullom, Jane Dasher, Jenna Ryals, Mindy Ryals and Kathryn Standard. Guests enjoyed a meal of smoked salmon, chicken spoon bread, fresh vegetables, spinach-strawberry salad and various desserts.
Edith Wildt presented the program, reading “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. “The Polar Express” is a treasured holiday tradition. In 1986, it was awarded the prestigious Caldecott Medal which annually recognizes the preceding year’s most “distinguished American picture book for children.” The book has sold more than 7 million copies, has become a classic holiday movie and is translated into stage productions that take place across the United States during the holiday season.
Attending the dinner were members Nancy Ambler, Betty Brown, Muriel Hall, Margaret Hays, Susan Head, Linda Hollingsworth, Shelia Knoche, Susan Lanier, Sue Maassen, Martha Jo Markey, Genie Martin, Sue Overcash, Ann Ryals, Sue Ellen Smith, Betsy Sorrells, Mary Ann Treadwell, Nancy Jo Vaughn, Angela Waters, Edith Wildt and Marlou Zolkos. Guests included Heidi De Jong, Kay Holloman, Ann Pepper, Becky Ryals, Dailyn Ryals and Kayla Ryals.
