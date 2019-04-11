The L&E Club met on April 2 at the beautiful home of Betsy Sorrells to celebrate National Poetry Month and to hold their annual business meeting. The members were greeted by hosts Margaret Hays and Genie Martin and enjoyed a butter cake with cream pineapple frosting which was a treasured recipe of Doris Lanier.
President Sue Ellen Smith called the meeting to order by highlighting National Poetry Month. She welcomed new member Michele Keen. There are not any officer vacancies so there will not be any officer elections until 2020 when the current officer terms expire. The next meeting will be held at Solomon’s Castle.
Angela Waters presented the program Humorous Poetry. She opened the presentation with an overview of National Poetry Month, which was started in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets. She reminded members to “Read it, write it and share it.” She shared poems that were “guaranteed to make you smile” ... and they did. Members started their poetic adventure with the children’s poems “Dad, Are We there Yet?” by Paul Orshoski, “Room Doom” by Douglas Florian and “My Dog Chewed Up My Homework” by Bruce Lansky.
Members were introduced to the limerick, an often silly or whimsical poem. Next came the world’s longest poem, which depicts an episode from the Mahabharata, an Indian epic. It is over 1.8 million words, contains over one hundred thousand verses and is approximately 10 times the combined length of the “Iliad” and “Odyssey.” Angela shared other humorous poems, including “When I’m an Old Lady” by Joanne Bailey Baxter and a funny rewrite of “Favorite Things” from the Sound of Music, among others. The presentation ended with a personal poem written for Angela from her husband on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary.
Attending members were: Nancy Ambler, Geraldine Barnwell, Betty Brown, Shirley Cullom, Margaret Hays, Susan Head, Linda Hollingsworth, Michele Keen, Shelia Knocke, Susan Lanier, Sue Maassen, Martha Jo Markey, Genie Martin, Sue Overcash, Ann Ryals, Jenna Ryals, Mindy Ryals, Sue Ellen Smith, Betsy Sorrells, Mary Ann Treadwell, Nancy Jo Vaughn, Angela Waters, Edith Wildt and Marlou Zolkos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.