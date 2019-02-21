L&E Club's February meeting, earned Minnie Mouse ears

L&E Club members met at the lovely home of Nancy Ambler on Feb. 5 for their monthly meeting. Co-hostesses for the event were Edith Wildt and Shelia Knoche. Members enjoyed blueberry poundcake.
Martha Jo Markey presented a biography of Walt Disney. Mrs. Markey enlightened the club on the life and accomplishments of Walt Disney, who was considered an intellectual celebrity by the time he was 30 and hailed a genius by the time he was 40. He built a media and entertainment company that stands as one of the most powerful on the planet, won more Academy Awards than anyone in history, created a cinematic artform and invented a new kind of American vacation destination.
The program covered all of Walt Disney’s life, from his birth in 1901 to his death in 1966. Highlights included Walt forging his birthdate on his passport application so that he could enlist in the army at the age of 16. In 1918, he served with the Red Cross Ambulance Corps in France. He came back stateside and went to Kansas City, where he worked as an ad cartoonist and also started his first film company, Laugh-O-grams Studio, with a borrowed camera. He created the short film “Alice’s Wonderland,” where a live-action girl interacted in cartoon worlds. After his company went bust, he moved to Los Angeles and worked with his brother, Roy.
From the beginning with Alice, and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to the empire of Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney changed the world of entertainment. He created feature films and beloved characters who stole hearts and imaginations of children of all ages. He entered the world of television and produced The Mickey Mouse Club. Then he fulfilled a dream and opened Disneyland in Anaheim in 1955. In the mid-1960s, Walt and his team started buying land in central Florida. In total they purchased 27,400 acres to build Epcot and Walt Disney World. Walt wasn’t able to see his vision completed. In November 1966, Walt checked himself into the hospital for neck surgery. While in the hospital, a tumor was found in his lung. He lived two more weeks and died on Dec. 15, 1966.
Walt Disney World opened in 1971 and Epcot opened in 1982. The Walt Disney Co. has grown to be a world leader in the motion picture and entertainment business. In one of his last interviews, Walt was asked if he would do anything differently in his life, if he could. He thought about it, and said, “No, I don’t think so … Fancy I’m being remembered around the world for the invention of a mouse!”
L&E Club attendees were given Minnie Mouse ears to honor Walt.
Attending members were: Nancy Ambler, Betty Brown, Shirley Cullom, Jane Dasher, Muriel Hall, Margaret Hays, Susan Head, Linda Hollingsworth, Susan Lanier, Martha Jo Markey, Genie Martin, Sue Overcash, Ann Ryals, Mindy Ryals, Sue Ellen Smith, Mary Ann Treadwell, Nancy Jo Vaughn, Angela Waters, Edith Wildt, Marlou Zolkos and guest Michelle Keen.
