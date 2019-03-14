L&E Club's 'Florida Cracker BBQ'

The L&E Club met on March 5 at the Candy Bar Ranch for a “Florida Cracker BBQ” and a review of Patrick Smith’s “A Land Remembered.”
The Candy Bar Ranch, home of Jimmy and Susan Lanier, was the perfect setting to celebrate old Florida. A meal of pulled-pork sliders, swamp cabbage and fruit was topped off with dessert of cookies and lemon bars. Jimmy Lanier, Rodney Hollingsworth, Lew Ambler, Don Waters and Tom Gaskins cut and prepared the cabbage and the pork for the club members to enjoy. Hostesses Susan Lanier, Linda Hollingsworth and Angela Waters prepared the sides and dessert.
Members enjoyed an afternoon of wildlife, with the sighting of deer, alligators and hogs.
Ann Ryals presented a review of “A Land Remembered,” which has become a Florida classic. The story continues to be enjoyed and read and reread by all who love Florida. The early Florida settlers suffered hunger, extreme heat, freezes, mosquitos, rain, drought, bears, panthers and even wolves.
The book is the fictional story of three generations of the MacIvey family and over 100 years of history. The main characters are Tobias, who came to Florida in 1858, his son, Zech, and grandson, Sol. Through the years they are pioneers in cattle, citrus and land development. The book covers Florida’s development from native wilderness of the 1860s to the Miami highrises of the 1960s. Anyone interested in the history of Florida would enjoy this captivating and accurate portrayal of early Florida.
Attending members were: Nancy Ambler, Geraldine Barnwell, Betty Brown, Shirley Cullom, Jane Dasher, Muriel Hall, Margaret Hays, Susan Head, Linda Hollingsworth, Shelia Knocke, Susan Lanier, Sue Maassen, Martha Jo Markey, Genie Martin, Sue Overcash, Ann Ryals, Mindy Ryals, Mary Ann Treadwell, Nancy Jo Vaughn, Angela Waters, Edith Wildt and Marlou Zolkos. Guests were: Michele Keen, Lew Ambler, Rodney Hollingsworth, Jimmy Lanier, and Don Waters.
