The L&E Club met May 7 at Solomon’s Castle in Ona to enjoy a delightful lunch and celebrate the last meeting of a wonderful year.
Members gathered on the oak surrounded deck off the Boat-in-the-Moat Restaurant and were greeted by Susan Head, Lindsay Knoche and Sue Ellen Smith. Everyone enjoyed lively conversation and delicious lunches. Available on the menu was everything from toasted ruben sandwiches and old-style meatloaf to chicken salad. Sue Ellen Smith presented all members with a wonderful goodie bag filled with sweet treats that included homemade brownies and cookies.
Members were able to see the castle that sculptor and craftsman Howard Solomon started building in 1972. He covered his castle with aluminum printing plates thrown out by a local newspaper. Today, the property boasts the gleaming three-story high, 12,000-square-foot castle, a replica of a 16th century Portuguese galleon, with a gift shop and nature trails. The castle has over 90 stained-glass windows. The first floor houses the galleries of Solomon’s sculptures created from “found objects.” It also includes the courtyard which holds more sculptures. The 60-foot replica of a Portuguese galleon is the Boat-in-the-Moat restaurant.
Attending members were: Nancy Ambler, Betty Brown, Shirley Cullom, Margaret Hays, Susan Head, Susan Lanier, Martha Jo Markey, Genie Martin, Sue Overcash, Ann Ryals, Jenna Ryals, Mindy Ryals, Sue Ellen Smith, Betsy Sorrells, Mary Ann Treadwell, Angela Waters, Edith Wildt, Marlou Zolkos and guest Ann Pepper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.