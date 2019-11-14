November's Arcadia Woman's Club meeting was called to order by president Linda Waters. There were 10 ladies present. Three birthdays were celebrated this month, Happy birthday to Susan Mealy, Odette Flanagan and Carolyn Adams. And happy birthday to Sherry Miraldi, returning from her vacation in Alaska.
We welcomed back two snowbirds: Nancy Wiggington from Missouri and Linda Gorman from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Opening prayer was given and lunch was served. Hostess was Carolyn Adams with the help of Babs Ames and Assenieth Devine; decorations were furnished by Dorthea McCall. Thanks to all members for the help cleaning up and putting everything away. What a great team!
Babs Ames read the devotion, Raising Babies, about the importance of taking time to spend with your children and bonding as a family unit.
Guest speaker was Linda Waters with a presentation about our service veterans. She handed out cards of thanks and remembrances for each of us to write a special message to be given to a veteran/social-worker friend. They will be given at a later date.
The business meeting was called to order, Pledge of Allegiance recited and the general meeting called to order. The treasurer's report was given by Iris Varner and approved, secretary's report given and approved.
New business is about getting started on the plans for the Jan. 11 recruitment coffee. All members are requested to submit new names and addresses for the invitations. Linda Gorman volunteered to replace our caller reminder.
We are very sad to say our sister member Evelyn Sasser has passed away. She will be greatly missed!
In other news, the Arcadia Woman's Club was present at the district meeting in LaBelle on Nov. 1. We thank Babs Ames for driving all five of us. It was very informative, represented with state officers and the newly elected officer. The placemats said it all—Sisterhood Helping Services GFWC Florida, FUN, FRIENDSHIP and Community! Thanks to all. We had a great time!
The Dec. 9 meeting will be open to gift exchange or needs to be given to help families. We also will be choosing committees for our 100-year celebration next year. So look for us soon on Facebook; we need your ideas and help.
Let's work together for a happy and prosperous new year!
Anyone planning a party, family reunion, baby shower or wedding, please call Ashley Westberry, 863-558-4178, for your arrangements. Security fees will be included.
