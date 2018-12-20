“Dear Santa, I wish I can get 1,000,000,000 so I can give some of the poor a shelter. I will start off by looking for people who are sitting on the sidewalk, have old clothing and are dirty. I will give them some food, buy a house, and let them stay there. I will pay all their bills, but I will find them a job so they can start paying their own bills. Poor people don’t have the option to get a house without your help.”
From D.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, Thank you for sending me presents every year! I would like jewelry, cumputer, Sperry’s (size 4), phone case. I have an iphone (6). I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well! Feed Rudolph an extra carrot from me! See you soon.”
From A.
West, age 9
“Dear Santa, Are you real? Do you really live in the North pole? How old are you? I want Skyrim and doom. I want these new shoes called Nike airzoom pegusus Turbo. I want a new tv called Samsung curved. I want a good friend.”
From B.
Nocatee, age 11
“Dear Santa, I want a puppy and a dishwasher. I want a robot that can do anything you want. My family needs new cars and a better house. I want tons of huge lego blocks and people to live in the houses we build. I want any big boy toys that you’d think I’d like. Sincerely.”
From C.
Nocatee, age 10
“Dear Santa, I want to have a good Christmas Day where my family sits down and plays board games like Monopoly, Checkers and Connect 4. I want this because I want to sit down with my family, laugh, talk and enjoy ourselves. I just want to spend more time with my family. And that is my Christmas wish. Sincerely.”
From M.
MES, age 12
“Dear Santa, I wish to have a bookshelf full of books, because I would never be bored and earn all my A.R. Points. The 2nd thing I wish to have is an I-pad and keep all my memories in it or I could also use a camera. I also wish to change my mom’s mind about spending our Christmas vacation with our aunt. The 3rd thing I want is to go to Mexico where my mom was born. The last thing wish to have is $300 and a new t.v. My t.v only only shows the color green and I’d be Ok if it was at least an old one that showed black and white!
From N.
MES, age 11
“Dear Santa, I want little things this Christmas and here are some. First, I want the new Iphone Pixel 3 because I have had my phone for 3 years now. I think it is time for a new one. I also think I deserve it for my good grades. Next, I want an xbox 1 because it is easier to play Fortnite on an xbox. I play Fortnite on a mobile but it is difficult. It is easier to buy the xbox than the mobile. Finally, I would want for my best friend’s baby brother’s favorite color to be green. I love green and would like for his to be green, too. In conclusion, I want an Iphone, an xbox, and for baby’s favorite color like mine. I hope I get them all for Christmas. Peacefully.”
From C.
Nocatee, grade 5
“Dear Santa, I’d like a car, NOT a toy car, a real car. An SUV, with fully paid insuarnce, for free. Then I’d like a hamster and human-sized hamster ball and wheel as well. After, I’d like a rocket/spaceship to Mars, or any other planet, galaxy, universe or dimension. Finally, I’d pretty much like many, many books, I really don’t care. I’d like anything and everything for myself, my family, my friends and everyone. Please and thank you! P.S. I’d still like the SUV. Yours truly.”
From Y.
Nocatee, age 10
“Dear Santa, This year I would like is a new phone the iPhone 7 because my dad said that I am a good sister and I always help my mom around the house. I would also like my baby cousin and my aunt to get better from a positive flu. And for my baby brother to be born healthy just like me. I would also things for my baby brother even though I don’t believe in Santa I still get what I want on Christmas. Peacefully.”
From V.
Nocatee, age 10
Dear Santa, “I want a water canteen with the belt because I get overheated a lot at school. So it has to be a military canteen, so I can carry it around … and if I can get my family together for one day, please. And PS4 for Chismis. Senserly.”
From F.
MES, age 11
Dear Santa, “I have been working really hard to get an Iphone 6 for Christmas. The reason I want it so I won’t be bored, and I can talk to people. Another thing I really want for Christmas is a hoverboard. I would like it so I can go to my best friend’s house. Thanks. Sincerly.”
From G.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, May I get a phone because I need help with my home work. I also want a tablet to also help with homework. I also want a 3-weeled sooter with 1 in the front because I think it will be fun to play with because my friend Emliey has the sooter. Also I want a laptop because I can go on some websites that don’t glitch the website so I can do what’s on the web.”
West, age 8
“Dear Santa how are you I hope your good I would like 150 beyblades burst 200 beyblades burst Evolution 205 beyblades burst turbo 250 metal fusion and mid robout. I would like solwd lancher. I like a wach and a car that can go on water please. I hope you have a nice day and I would like internet for my house and tablet.
From Y.
West, age 9
“Dear Santa I wish I would a doble merch the red and black one. I want a x box one. And a game called gta 5. Dear santa I love you.”
From Y.
West, age 8
“Dear Santa, These are 3 wish that I want for Christmas this year. I wish for $1,000 for V-bucks. My 2nd wish is to get the Fort Nite Battle pass. My 3rd wish is to get $1,00,000 to give to the homeless people. I’ve been helping my mom and family by giving them stuff and money. I think I should get this stuff because I’ve been being good to my mom and dad.”
From D.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, for Christmas I want a phone because I help my mom with my baby brother and I do my homework. I be good at school I get A’s and C’s on my grades. And because I try really hard to get good grades.”
From E.
MES, age 11
“Dear Santa, I wish for a dog. I want a dog more than anything in the world, even $100 does not compare to what I want. I used to have a dog, but it passed away. I was sad, but I knew our dog is in a better place. A family dog would be amazing for the family, especially my sister because she was heart broken after Isis died. I would like to have a new light in my life, and I would like to go to sleep with my dog. That would be fun. I would care for it, love it, and take it for walks. Joy! That would be the best gift ever.”
From S.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, I wish that I can have a hoverboard for Christmas. Then I wish for a xbox with games to play. Three more thinges a drone, laptop and a phone so I can call my family and my friends. I should get these things because I’m nice and good.”
From S.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, I want a iphone, and I want a new pool that is 5 feet deep. I also want a car that is for my mom. I want $200 for my Nana. I want a laptop that has games on it. Your friend.”
From K.
Nocatee, age 10
“Dear Santa, What I want for Christmas is a Nitendo switch. It’s the newest game in the whole world. It’s awsome. And also I want a new game chair. My brother wants a xbox one. Sincerly.”
From J.
Nocatee, age 13
“Dear Santa, I want a $50 xbox one controller. And also an Iphone x’s. And $200. I want a new bike and a new tv for my family. Also a new tv for me. Sincerely.”
From A.
Nocatee, age 10
“Dear Santa, I would like a iphone for Christmas because if there is an emergency. I would also like it because I would use it to text my friends. I would also like a hover board because I could have fun and I could teach people.”
From A.
Nocatee, age 10
“Dear Santa Claus, I want a turttle. New shoes. I want my family to go on vacation. I want my family to get good stuff. I want new cloths. I want things to get better. I want my family to get a new car. Sincerely.”
From Y.
Nocatee, age 11
“Dear Santa, I would like XXXtentacion to come back to life so I can met him for once in a life time. And a hover board. Sincerly.”
From G.
NES, age 11
“Dere Santa give me a rele hovre bord, call of dodey and see you in rele life. and a new phone. And a $100 doler gift carde.”
From A., age 12
“Dear Santa Claus, I Want For christmas is a bike, apple watch, shose that can tern into skating shose, XBOX 360 Batman game, Spider man game and socer game and computer and gitar.”
From B.
West, age 8
“Hi This is (name withheld). You no santa, you or in the North Pole.”
From F.
West, age 9
“Dear Santa, I wont two thing for Christmas. The first thing I wont is a game for my PS4. I wont it because you can meet other people in the game, taime cretures that are in the map, and you can build things like your home. This wish is not for me it’s for my Dad. This is for my Dad because he wishes that he can be with us and we also wish we can be with him in the U.S.A. Sinceraly.”
From E.
Nocatee, age 11
“Dear Santa, Things I want for Christmas I would like a trampoline. Also, I would like a new phone because of my brother. If mom would allow it I would want a hoverboard. I think I should get all of these things because I behave way better than all of my sibllings.”
From K.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, I wish that I can have a nice Christmas day with my family, and I would love to have a hoverboard and, a laptop thats all. I would want these things because I do my homework I help around the house. Sincerely.”
From M.
MES, age 12
“Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a tablet, also an Iphone x. That’s all I would like for Christmas. I appreciate everything can give me. Thank you Santa for all your kindness.”
From M.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, I know that Christmas is coming up about 51/2 weeks, so I decided to make my Chrsitmas list. I have been a good girl, so I would like rollerskates because ever since I was a little girl I would be biking or going on my scooter. And I also want everyone to spread the happiness. If I had my rollerskates I could help spread the happiness faster!
From M.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, For Christmas I want all the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books. I have been really good and I appreciate you.”
From A.
MES, age 9
“Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like an Iphone 8 Plus a hoverboard. I would really appreciate all your help! Thank you! Sincerely.
From R.
MES, age 11
“Dear Santa, I want an iPhone 10 and alot of money to buy for me and my family and other stuff like a new house and two new cars. I also want you to take care of my family and my brother who is in the hospital. I also want you to give me food for my dogs. I also want so much more stuff for my mom and dad because they take care of me and they are important to me. Sincerely.”
From G.
Nocatee, age 11
“Dear Santa, for Christmas want a new PS4 and free ticket’s to a jet’s football game vs patriot’s and a new bedd room set and a new car for my parents and phone for my sister and toy’s for my little siblings. Sincerly.”
“Dear Santa, I want a ps4 for Christmas to play Fortnite and Legos to play at my house. Merry Christmas. Love Y.”
From Y.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, I want all the families and children to have a home and food and water. For me I want an Iphone 8 Plus. For my mom I want her to have a Iphone 6 Plus. Sincerely.”
From C.
Nocatee, age 10
“Dear Santa, I would like 3 things for Christmas. I would like two dogs. I would like to go to Mexico to see my cousins. Also I want an iphone 8x. Santa, I have been good and did my homework. Thank you so much Santa! Sincerely.”
From J.
MES, age 10
“Dear: Santa, Santa can you do me a favor, I want a new I-phone x and a new ps4 and other things. I want a drone. That is all for today Mery Christmas. Monday 11-26-18.”
From T.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is a gun because I can go hunting on the weekends with my uncle. Your friend.”
From A.
MES, age 11
“Dear Santa, What I wan’t for Christmas is a Nerf gun so I can shoot my brother whith the gun. The other thing I wan’t is a tablet so I can play games like Coolmath. Merry Christmas.”
From W.
MES, age 9
“Dear Santa, I’ve always wanted an Iphone 8 x. I would love an electric guitar, some candy and VR goggles. Like a Nintendo switch, toys, a new motor bike and new ps4 fanilly a big bag of takis. That’s all I want for Chirstmass.”
From D.
MES, age 10
“Dear Santa, I would like if you gave me all of this I ask for and not coal. Santa I would like if you got me a bunch of toy guns. And I would like a dinisor pack for Chrasmas. I would like this allsowe a Ipone 7 x for Chrasmas to. I would like if you gave me all of this stuff.”
From C.
MES, age 9
