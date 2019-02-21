Little Willies RV Resort held the 11th annual Luncheon and Fashion Show on Feb. 18. BonWorth of Port Charlotte supplied the fashions.
A wonderful luncheon of cream of broccoli soup, chicken salad with tomato and lettuce, and roll and dessert was a pudding with a “surfer” and paddleboard. A wonderful time was enjoyed by all who attended.
