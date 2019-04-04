DO NOT DELETE
- Sanchez Machine Shop begins 9/11 memorial, Hometown feature, 04/04/19
- Peace River Chapter, DAR, meets next Tuesday
- Epiphany Health: Affordable medical care
- Do better for all Florida foster children, editorial, 04/04/19
- Don my thinking cap and Kerry on with more puns, Luke Wilson column, 04/04/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 04/04/19
- DeSoto obituaries, Lattimore, King, 04/04/19
- Salvation Army thanks its volunteers
- Arcadia Bike Fest 2019, Saturday's festival in pictures
- DeSoto agriculture briefs, 03/28/19
- JV Bulldogs shutout by Dragons, 13-0
- Congratulations to the very best!
- VW Atlas, big on cargo space, cool on appeal, auto review, 03/28/19
- Hero's advice: Read internet pop-up ads
- Floyd arrested on attempted murder charge
- Cooper to serve 4 years in prison on battery, drug charges
- Tired man allegedly steals bike
- Man sent to prison for sex with teen
- Police beat
- TShane Johnson, kin to 'Acrefoot' Johnson, follows his footsteps, history profile, 03/28/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 03/28/19
- Write stuff: Five traps for new authors to avoid, Mark Barie, 03/28/19
- Hello Beautiful: Local woman launches startup salon
- Arcadia Bike Fest gears up for Saturday, 03/28/19
- Flying high on DeSoto County, viewed from above, 03/28/19
- DeSoto County obituaries, Wey, Miles, 03/28/19
- Develop a blind eye and a deaf ear, Roger Campbell, 03/28/19
- Sol good: Our nearest star, Victor C. Rogus, 03/28/19
- Happy St. Patty's Day!
- Chris and Nana's adventure, life is good! (part 2), 03/28/19
- Bulldogs spanked by Lake Placid, 24-5
- Ride on: Van Fleet Trail, Florida's best for nature viewing, Karen Smoke, 03/28/19
- DeSoto Fire-Rescue open house, 03/28/19
- Bulldogs shutout by Dragons
- Happy second birthday, Avery Kaye Tanner!
- If I only had a time machine (Grammar Guy)
- HPC issues Certificates of Appropriateness
- Lessons learned in 9-6 win over Gateway
- Forget the Ides of March, beware April Fools' Day!, Luke Wilson column, 03/28/19
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 03/28/19
- Arcadia Garden Club: Learning about lillies, next up April 1, 03/28/19
- From the clerk's desk: Understanding Mental Health Court
- Legislators find a 'work-around' on felon voting, editorial, 03/28/19
- Athlete(s) of the Month
- Snowbirds critical in helping DeSoto's hungry, 03/28/19
- Meet the Lemon Drops, Arcadia golf's new team
- Wednesday hearing is crucial in Mosaic dispute, 03/28/19
- Letters to the editor, 03/21/19
- Riding the Atlantic Coast, connecting with local riders
- Titan sales on the rise, inroads in crowded segment, auto review, 03/21/19
