Max Gooding watercolor workshop is Jan. 25

The South Florida State College Museum of Florida Art and Culture is offering a watercolor workshop with artist Max Gooding, held Jan. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Highlands Campus in Avon Park. Cost of the workshop is $60. It runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Gooding will teach the importance of value in watercolor and how to “see” using the medium. Gooding developed a love for watercolor over time. When asked about his relationship with the medium, Gooding has said, “I despised watercolor before understanding it and embracing it.” In fact, much of his artwork today is in watercolor.
Gooding is a landscape design professional, visual artist, and a business owner who is based in Southwest Florida. A Florida native, the time he spent in Highlands County, on his education in Gainesville, and on professional ventures in Naples, influenced more than his art — these locations uniquely shaped his life.
Workshop participants should bring their own watercolor paint, brushes, palette, and a few of their own images to paint. Watercolor papers and additional images will be provided. Participants may bring their own lunch or purchase lunch on or off campus. Coffee and snacks will be provided. 863-784-7240, 863-449-0978
