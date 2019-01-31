Singer/songwriter Andy Pursell is on the rise. An Arcadia native, he has recorded and worked in Nashville and recently performed in town at the Mosaic Arena. Pursell is sharing some background and career goals with our readers.
Question: Tell us your background, how you got into music
Pursell: “Growing up in the small town of Arcadia, I was raised on rock and roll on my mother’s side and ‘50s and ‘60s music on my father’s. The country side of music came from my friends I grew up with. As you grow up in a small town, you have to make your own fun—driving backroads, hanging out in orange groves and cow pastures is what we did.
“With these factors in place, it was the perfect formula of the style of music I write and sing about. I got my first guitar at the age of 18 and took a few lessons all over the state to learn the basics. While learning the guitar, I was working on a career as a power lineman. I worked long hours, never losing sight of what I wanted to do. As time went on, I ended up writing my first song called the ‘Fan’s.’ As I have learned in the music industry, it all starts with a song. And that it did! I played the ‘Fan’s’ song to a couple of guys I worked with and they inspired me to try and get it played on the radio. So I pursued a recording studio.
“At this time, my music career started to take flight. We were working in Bradenton on a tropical storm named Debby who hit the state in 2012. I remember it was midnight and the whole service center I worked at knew I was looking for a studio. One of the crews gave me a call that night and said they were on a call in Palmetto where a customer’s power line was taken down by a tree. This customer happened to be Mr. Del Couch, who is known in the area for helping musicians find their dreams. My co-workers gave me his number and we hit it off! At that time he was starting a music foundation called the Del Couch Music Education Foundation. Some of his board members are Rick Derringer, who is known for the song ‘Hang on Sloopy’ and Jeff Cook of the Alabama band; that’s just to name a few.
“He gave me a lot of opportunities, not only teaching me how to set up a concert venue’s sound, but the opportunity to play in front of a live audience. What really sparked the Foundation was an American Idol contestant, Sam Woolf, who was a Foundation member and a local to Bradenton. He took fifth place in the 2014 season. As I grew with the Foundation and now with an American Idol, I got the opportunity to play at some big events such as the local seafood festivals, an opening act for Kansas, The Doobie Brothers, Rick Derringer, Thompson Square and many more. I played solo for a couple years at venues all around the Bradenton area. In my spare time, which was slim, I was able to write a few more songs. In 2014, I took the plunge and called up Nashville to record. I recorded my first three songs I ever wrote at Direct Image (studio).
“The first day I was there—I will never forget—the session players that performed on my songs had played for national artists such as Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs ... and many more. I couldn’t believe it! We took a break and the producer Kenny Royster advised me that I was in the room with the Super Bowl of musicians. It’s pretty amazing how you can strum a guitar, rhyme some words and create a song. The Nashville trip really got the ball rolling. I came back to Bradenton with some great songs. I put them up on iTunes and Amazon and shared them with the world. Since the songs came out, I’ve gotten an iHeartRadio channel and they’ve played on radio stations all around the United States.
“As for playing live, another show that helped me out was getting a random email to perform in the 2014 Acoustic Music Festival at the Tampa Hard Rock Cafe. I got to hold down the stage for an hour. It was pretty awesome!
“It’s been an amazing journey for the last couple years. I started a rockin’ country band that in three years we’ve played all around the state, opening up for John Michael Montgomery, Clay Walker, took the headliner local act of the 2017 Suwannee River Jam, which we opened up for Billy Currington. In 2018, we opened for the Restless Heart band and kicked off the 2018 Suwannee River Jam—the headliner was Alan Jackson. We continue to work hard and take every opportunity that we can. The saying ‘it takes a team work to make a dream work’ is definitely true. I’ve surrounded myself with some great musicians, as well as family, friends and fans.”
Question: Write your own stuff?
Pursell: “Yes. I currently write and perform all my originals. I’m more of an inspirational writer. I write about experiences that I have been through or have seen. Just recently I co-wrote a song with my sister, Stevie, which really turned out to be a great song! It’s called ‘Livin’ in the Salt Life.’ It’s all about living around the salt water. Make sure you stay tuned! It will be released here pretty soon!”
Question: Did you model on a performer? And how do you find your own voice?
Pursell: “When I started playing solo, I really listened to a lot of Hank Williams Jr. and Waylon Jennings. I would say I trend to the vocals of Waylon and Hank Jr. and perform a lot like Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Neal McCoy. I love the energy that they put out to an audience.”
Question: Just back from Nashville. How did that go?
Pursell: “The trip this time to Nashville was another trip to remember. I recorded some more original songs, and met some big music industry people. I can’t wait to share the new songs! They will be released real soon! Nashville is a big city with a small-town vibe. There are some very talented people in that town. I think everyone playing in the honky-tonks there deserve a record deal.”
Question: You’re onstage. What’s going on in your head?
Pursell: “When I’m on stage, I’m there to entertain and make memories. I’m always thinking that if we’re not having a good time, then the audience is not having a good time. My motto is ‘We are gonna make the grass dance and the asphalt hotter, give one ten or don’t bother.’ I tell that to the band all the time, to make sure we don’t lose the energy. People come out to be entertained. We have to get them out of the real world for a couple hours; they don’t need to worry about bills, family issues or work. They are there to have fun! Music is good therapy for people!”
Question: Goals this year?
Pursell: “To keep on grinding with the band, release new music and knock down any door that opens. I’m hoping to perform at new venues and gain more fans!”
Question: Advice for young performers, dreamers?
Pursell: “Not to quit, even when it gets real hard. When it gets hard to perform, that means you work harder. In the long run you will look back and say, ‘I can’t believe I made it.’ Surround yourself with good and inspiring people, they will encourage you to keep going. Practice as much as you can and perform all around where you live; you will build up your fanbase and come across some great opportunities.
“And last but not least, you have to play for no pay a lot before you get paid ... and once you get your first dollar, you will say I can’t believe I’m getting paid doing what I love!”
andypursellmusic.com, Facebook
