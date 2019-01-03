Arcadia is a town full of wonderful surprises. I met a man the other day that struck me as someone who, if he is ever discovered by the right people, could go to the top of his craft. His name is Brad Grinis; his friends just call him “Sketch.” He’s an artist recently arrived to Arcadia.
Sketch is a pleasant, introspective person. It was not easy for him to interview for this article, but does he ever shout when he puts pen to paper. His artwork pulls you in and demands that you analyze it. You may like it, or you may not, but it’s hard to ignore it. That’s one of the goals of an artist, to elicit an emotion from the viewer ... and to me, his work does just that. But keep in mind I’m certainly not an art critic, so you can sprinkle my thoughts with grains of salt.
Sketch has been drawing for as long as he can remember. His approach to art is to take the subject matter that he is presented and not copy it, but interpret it, so that he is showing the observer what his mind sees. For example, when he was in high school, one of his art teachers asked him to draw a nut and bolt. What he turned in was a nut and bolt ... tied in a knot, which was not what she asked for. And she was not pleased. However, a different teacher saw the talent in his vision of what might be, and encouraged Grinis to continue. Because of her support, he developed his style and was awarded the “Best High School Artist” in Broward County by the governor of Florida. After high school he studied art at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California.
Sketch is a person who thinks out of the box—and that’s what makes him exceptional, able to turn the mundane things in our lives into a fantasy, and put them in front of us on canvas. “I can draw your dreams,” Sketch explained.
I asked Sketch to describe one of my favorite pieces in his collection of work called “Programed@Birth.” He explained, “It portrays a newborn child being held in the hands of God. The good code, the ones and zeros which make up perfect coding, is being programed into the child by God. In the background Satan is shown trying to expose the child to bad code represented by the impure numbers, the fours. The number seven represents the purity of God that overcomes all evil.”
Sketch is a work of art, from the top of his head to the tip of his toes. “My tattoos are a diary of my life,” he explained. “I have micro-tattoos on my fingers of the three artists who have influenced me—Salvador Dali, M.C. Escher and H.R. Giger.”
Sketch has made a living as a tattoo artist for many years and most likely will bring that talent to Arcadia.
Sketch Grinis is a quiet, interesting person with an abundance of talent. Stop by Signz of The Timez in the arcade next to Rattler’s in the downtown pink building on Oak Street, where his drawings are on display. Some pieces will touch you, some will not. But that’s the job of an artist, just like a writer, to share with you their interpretations of life.
