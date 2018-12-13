This column will present the answers to historical research questions posed to the DeSoto County Historical Society. Longer versions of these articles will be published in the Society’s “Recollections” books. If you have a question or an answer, please contact Carol Mahler, 863-445-0789, carolmahler3@gmail.com.
In 1913, Leon A. Stroud (1884-1917), an assistant cashier at DeSoto National Bank, filed the plat, Book 2, p. 79, for the subdivision of “the south end of Block 48” of the original survey of Arcadia. The subdivision is bound on the south by Pine Street, north by an alley, east by Volusia Avenue, and west by Brevard Avenue (U.S. Highway 17 N).
The son of Alonzo B. Stroud and Augusta L. Owen Stroud, Leon died after being punched by Dr. John Andrew Simmons (1877-1953), a prominent physician in Arcadia, on Dec. 7, 1917, according to the front page of the Dec. 8 Lakeland Evening Telegram. The article explained that “the killing occurred in the Harry Cross Drug Store over a trivial matter, the details of which have not been made public.” Simmons was arrested, and the case heard by a grand jury.
On May 10, 1918, the Lakeland Evening Telegram reported that Simmons was found not guilty of manslaughter. In 1912, he had opened Simmons Sanitarium, a hospital in Arcadia, and in 1920 he sold the building to a group of Arcadia doctors. They renamed it Arcadia General Hospital. Simmons moved to Miami and practiced there until 1930, when he returned to Arcadia. He died in 1953 and is buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Stroud left a wife and one child. He was an “Odd Fellow, Elk, Knight of Pythias, and first lieutenant DeSoto Guards,” according to his tombstone in Lakeland.
In 1914, Stroud sold several lots—including 8 and 9—to John W. Burton (born 1876), according to Deed Book 105, p. 239. The sale stipulated that Burton agreed to pay off the balance of a $4,000 mortgage for lots 7 to 10 held by Joseph Henschen (1843-1930).
He emigrated from Sweden in 1871, according to Howard Melton in “More Footprints and Landmarks: Arcadia and Desoto County, Florida,” published in 2004. With Peter Demens and A. M. Taylor, Henschen built the Orange Belt Railway from Sanford to Oakland, Florida.
Later, it was extended to St. Petersburg and became the Florida Southern Railroad and later the Atlantic Coast Line. In 1913, his daughter Florence (1886-1973) married Dr. Henry P. Bevis (1885-1962), and they lived in Arcadia.
In the 1910 U.S. Census, John W. Burton, an attorney, lived with his 59-year-old mother, two brothers, and a sister on Volusia Avenue. In the 1920 U.S. Census, he resided on Volusia Avenue with his wife Myrle, their two children, and his mother.
The Sanborn Fire Insurance Map of 1914 shows the house at 140 S. Volusia, so did Stroud or Burton build the home? According to the 1917 Arcadia city directory, Burton and his wife lived across the street at 123 S. Volusia Ave. Two other structures are listed adjacent to their residence, but without street numbers in that directory.
The Burtons sold 140 S. Volusia Ave. to J. O. Lawrence (1847-1923) of Richmond County, Georgia, for $2,000 on March 9, 1917, as recorded in Deed Book 140 p. 85. On Jan. 1, 1920, Junius O. Lawrence and his second wife May Smith Lawrence (1874-1956), sold the property for the same amount to J. F. Foster, according to Deed Book 157, p. 88.
Sometime around 1916, James F. Foster and his wife Uvah S. Foster (1879-1963) arrived in Arcadia. In the 1917 Arcadia city directory, they lived at 319 N. Manatee Ave., and he worked as a salesman at the Arcadia Mercantile Company selling “dry goods, clothing, groceries, etc.” at 30-32 W. Oak St. Ira J. Johnston was listed as the president and manager.
According to the 1920 U.S. Census and the 1921 Arcadia city directory, the Fosters lived in the home at 140 S. Volusia Ave., and he worked as a salesman/clerk at the Boston Store, owned by his neighbor Simon Rosin (1883-1966), who lived at 129 S. Volusia. Foster was 70 years of age in the 1940 U.S. Census. He died sometime before his wife — a widow joined by their daughter Mary Foster Hilliard (1910-2000) and her husband Tabor Lester Hilliard (1901-1980) of Manatee County — sold the home on Oct. 14, 1955, according to Deed Book 263, p. 263. This home was on Team Arcadia’s Holiday Historic Home and Building Tour and is in the Arcadia Historic District, listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
