The DeSoto County Chapter of the NAACP holds a variety of fundraising events throughout the year in order to give two qualifying DeSoto High School seniors $1,000 scholarships before going off to college. The NAACP Scholarship Freedom Fund Banquet will be held March 22 at the Turner Agri-Civic Center Annex, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia. The event begins at 6 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Called to Action Through Service to Humanity.” Organizers need the community, church, city and county leaders for support and partnership. The Arcadia city council on Tueday voted to sponsor a table, for example.
It takes more than a great plan. It takes great people to see that plan through. “A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things.” —President Barack Obama
This is another unifying event for our community. We can, together, make a difference in a young person’s life and give him or her an awesome start to continuing his or her education.
You may sponsor a table at this year’s event for $300, an investment in education and community. This will allow 10 of your family, friends, church members or employed associates to have tickets. NAACP Scholarship individual tickets are $30—ticket donations will benefit two qualifying high school seniors in DeSoto County.
At a glanceMake checks payable to DeSoto County Branch NAACP.
Linda Howell, event coordinator/chair, details, 863-244-1768
Rev. Samuel Morgan Jr., DeSoto County Branch NAACP President
Deborah Clifton, event coordinator/co-chair
