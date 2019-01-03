“I fell in love in Arcadia” was the beginning of the first song as the New Year’s gathering begin in a quiet neighborhood in Arcadia. Each new year friends from around the country meet to jam to their favorite pastime—bluegrass music. This year, friends and pets from Ontario, Canada, Illinois, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and other points north met to sing and play at the event hosted by Russ and Nancy Oberley.
This tradition started in 1996 as a means of bringing together both old friends and new acquaintances who love bluegrass.
Arcadia is a city that loves its bluegrass. Monthly it is the host to a “picking” at Craig’s RV park that’s sponsored by the South West Florida Blue Grass Association and whose goal it is to preserve, encourage and promote traditional bluegrass music.
