A wonderful turnout on a cool and rainy Saturday for the annual Arcadia Woman’s Club fashion show. More than 40 women enjoyed the show hosted by women’s apparel retailer BonWorth, its Port Charlotte shop. Models for the fund-raising benefit were Babs Ames, Odette Flanagan, Linda Groman, Susan Mealy and Nancy Osgood. Thank you, ladies! Your fashions were wonderful and you did a great presentation.
After the fashion show, there was a terrific choice of salads and desserts.
It was a nice warm gathering of ladies from many parts of this country discussing various times in our lives; very relaxing and comfortable.
There were gift baskets and local donations for the raffle. We would like to thank the many donors: About Flowers, Eli’s Western Wear, Franklin Nail & Spa, Persnickety and Pizza Hut. The door prize was a beautiful flower arrangement won by Donna Stakey.
The Arcadia Woman’s Club looks forward to our Feb. 9 membership drive. It begins at 10 a.m. 2288 NW American Legion Dr., Arcadia. 863-494-2966.
