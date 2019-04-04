Peace River Chapter, DAR, meets next Tuesday

The Peace River Chapter of the DAR held its Feb. 11 meeting at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.
Members attending were Sharon Shatney, Diane Zalenski, Valerie Colbert, Ruth Dunn, Shirley Dooley, Charlotte Orr, Louise Gibson, Muriel Hall, Beverly Schoen, Valorie Sidorski and Marilyn Gallant. Guests were Kathleen Mech, sister of new member Marilyn Gallant; Miles Hall, husband of member Muriel Hall; Jessica Plymale, member in progress/daughter in law of member Nancy Plymale and her young daughter. Bonnie Dees and her daughter Stephanie joined after reading about our DAR meetings in the paper.
Our program was given by Diane Zalenski, an associate member, on the Treaty of Versailles as being the most important peace treaty that ended WWI, the war between Germany and the Allied Powers. Although the armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918, and ended the actual fighting, it took six months of negotiations at the Paris Peace Conference to complete the peace treaty.
New member Marilyn Gallant’s application was approved on Feb. 5, 2019, by the National DAR Board in Washington. She was installed as a member of the Peace River Chapter in a ceremony by Regent Sharon Shatney and Registrar Valorie Sidorski and witnessed by her sister Kathleen Mech. She was presented with a DAR pin, flag, rose and a packet on the DAR, or Daughters of the American Revolution.
Pull tabs were donated to the Ronald McDonald house by members Shirley Dooley, Charlotte Orr and Valorie Sidorski. If anyone in the community would like to donate pull tabs, we will gladly accept them—we give them to Ronald McDonald house once a year. One quilt made by Sharon Shatney, two blankets made by member Cheryl Mattson, daughter of member Shirley Dooley, one for a boy and one for a girl, were presented to Valerie Colbert for The Linus Project, which is a project for children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need of new handmade blankets, quilts and afghans.
Our next meetings will be on April 9 and May 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s.
If you have an interest in learning if you have a patriot ancestor who fought in the American Revolution, please attend. We will do the research for you for free.
