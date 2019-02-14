How artists see a town is the focus of “Portrait of a Community,” a new art show that “Captures Life in Arcadia.”
Paintings, photography and writing will be displayed at the DeSoto campus of South Florida State College. The work in their mediums is how artists interpret Arcadia. They had visited sites around the city since June, writing, painting or using cameras to translate their visions. The project originated from and is hosted by the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council.
The exhibit begins with a 6-8 p.m. public reception at the SFSC campus on Feb. 22, with musical entertainment by Matt Nipper and Linda Reesor. That Saturday, Feb. 23, the show opens at 10 a.m. and runs till 3 p.m. “Taste of a Community” will be held outside on Saturday with tapas selections from Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit, MyShelley’s Kitchen and Azul Tequila. Everything on the menu will be $5 or less. Musical entertainment on Saturday is sponsored by Mac Martin.
“Portrait of a Community” is a project of the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council. Nearly 40 community partners, from businesses to government agencies, hosted the artists and will be featured in a special photo exhibit. The artists will have work available for purchase. Admission is free to the exhibit.
This is just the beginning of the new DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council. In March, the council hosts the Second Annual “Mac Martin” Florida Cowboy Art Championship. We invite you to join our art community, learn more about the arts, and come see the work of our talented artists. The SFSC DeSoto campus is at 2251 NE Turner Ave. “Portrait of a Community” and DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council details are at www.desotoartscouncil.org.
