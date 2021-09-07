Punta Gorda Symphony is expected to return to a 70-musician orchestra for its 2021/22 season.
“I’m looking forward to the sound of the full orchestra behind me once again for the 21/22 season,” Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti said in a news release about the season. “Our programming includes a wide range of diverse composers, with a riveting mix of classical and contemporary music, all performed by some of the best musicians in Florida.”
The season will feature titles by Copland, Dvořák, Stravinsky, and Tchaikovsky, and will showcase the music of three women: living composer and Grammy award-winner Jennifer Higdon, the legendary Judy Garland, and Florence Price – the groundbreaking composer who was the first African American to have a composition played by a major orchestra. Other trailblazers featured this season include Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, from which audiences will hear a revival of the Cuban-derived danzón popular in Mexican dance halls in the 1990s, and African-American composer George Walker, one of America's most honored composers whose works have been performed by every major orchestra in the country, and who was the first African-American composer to win a Pulitzer Prize for music.
Among the guest artists audiences will see this season, two are women: violinist Sirena Huang, first-place prize winner of the 2017 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition; and soprano Joan Ellison, Judy Garland’s connoisseur.
The Punta Gorda Symphony’s own musicians will also be on full display as Principal Percussion Dean Anderson performs as a featured soloist for Creston’s Concertino for Marimba and Orchestra on Nov. 21 and Concertmaster Ming Gao is featured in Scheherazade on Feb. 6, 2022.
After the success of last year’s outdoor concerts presented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Punta Gorda Symphony is adding a new Outdoor Chamber Series featuring woodwinds, strings, and brass ensembles at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus and Laishley Park in downtown Punta Gorda.
“This new outdoor chamber series will be a great complement to our indoor Mainstage concerts,” says Executive Director Craig Badinger. “Hosting these concerts at beautiful locations around Punta Gorda provides new opportunities for our community to hear our musicians more intimately.”
As of Aug. 28, subscriptions and single tickets are being sold in a full-capacity, non-socially distanced format. Punta Gorda Symphony acknowledges that pandemic conditions can change rapidly; other safety mandates may be implemented for indoor attendance including, potentially, the required use of facial coverings. Should indoor venues become unavailable, a suitable outdoor venue is being held as a contingency plan to still present the full orchestra and sell a full audience of tickets.
Subscriptions and single tickets to Punta Gorda Symphony concerts are on sale and available by calling the office at 941-205-5996. For concert descriptions and ticket information, visit www.PGSymphony.org/performances.
