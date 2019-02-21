If you are an artist or craftsperson living in Arcadia and you would like to show your work where it might sell better, consider a trip to the Florida Keys. I lived in the Keys since 1984 as a long-staying snowbird, and earned my living as a craftsperson and artist doing some of these shows.
There are two in particular that I would recommend, because the fees are not unmanageable and they still welcome new people, which the usual big high-dollar shows in Florida do not.
The first is the annual Pigeon Key Art Festival, held every first weekend in February. It is a grand, colorful event, spreading over the Community Park in Marathon. Originally it was held on the actual tiny island of Pigeon Key, but the logistics of getting both exhibitors and public out there proved impossible. The entry fee is under $300. The staff is a huge friendly group of volunteers who attend to the needs of exhibitors throughout the show, bringing food and water and offering breaks to the exhibitors so that we can walk around, see the other booths, and buy beer, wine, and great food items. This show is juried.
The second show I like very much is the Schooner Wharf Art and Craft show that is held in Key West annually in early March. It is a boisterous waterfront event that takes place in front of the Schooner Wharf bar and restaurant. The narrow street where we set up is packed with tourists, and there are a lot of sippy cups in their hands. In my experience, they are happy to spend their money. The fee for this jewel is under $100. It is not juried.
Surprisingly, the trip from Arcadia to the Keys is fast and easy. Head east on State Road 70, pass Walmart, pass the rural outskirts of Arcadia and keep going about 30 miles until you are intersected by U.S. Route 27, the Okeechobee Road. This road is almost haunting in its ability to cut time and distance: there is hardly a car in sight in either direction; a few behemoth semis, but less than 10 cars in one hundred miles. Your car starts to feel like a little plane, alone in space. Before you know it, you’ve reached the Interstate-75 overpass. Ignore it. Go straight underneath it and continue down until you get to the entrance onto the Florida Turnpike. This will take you to the gateway to the Keys, where it ends at Florida City. Traffic tends to be heavy on the turnpike, but it moves very fast. All cars are little planes at this point, so watch out!
At Florida City you have your choice of two roads that lead into the Keys. One is U.S. Route 1. This does have traffic lights along its 18-mile stretch. The other option, which I much prefer, is the Card Sound Road. It has only one stoplight and offers a panoramic scenery of water and distant shores of Key Largo. Once in the Keys, prepare for some traffic and low speed limits; 45 mph most of the way, although there are stretches where you can go faster. The whole trip to Marathon is about six hours from Arcadia. At this point, you are 50 miles from Key West. Throughout this ride down the Keys you will be surrounded by the most incredibly turquoise blue water.
Fortunately, I have friends to stay with when I visit the Keys. I do not have to mess with hotels, etc., which can be very expensive. I lived there long enough to have very strong roots in the community. For me, the Keys are a healing place. Every time I go there, I come back with a renewed faith in humanity. The people I know there are some of the best examples of the best character traits that exist in humans. I come away from there, back up the easy, solitary stretch of Route 27 to Arcadia, filled with a quiet light.
At a GlanceSchooner Wharf Open Air Art & Music Affair (2019)
19th annual, March 2, 9:30 a.m.-midnight
Pigeon Key Art Festival
