RV having fun?

Airstream enthusiasts pitched their classic silver vehicles in Arcadia over rodeo weekend. Treasure Coast Airstream Club members in town for a Hobo Rally visited downtown, the parks and other DeSoto County attractions. Club members camped at the Smedley home in Arcadia. Joe Smedley (center) is Treasure Coast Airstream Club president.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments