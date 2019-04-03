Salvation Army thanks its volunteers

Thank you to everyone who joined us last Wednesday at the Cultural Center (Port Charlotte) for our annual luncheon. As many as 250 volunteers and donors enjoyed our keynote speaker, Lt. Colonel Vern Jewett, along with a wonderful lunch. Many of the attendees were recognized for their uncounted hours of dedication to The Salvation Army for Charlotte and DeSoto counties.

