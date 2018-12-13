Saturday Night Lights in downtown Arcadia is a free and fun event celebrating all things small town in Florida’s heartland. The night is about family and friends and a movie under the stars. Genesis McDaniel (pictured) dressed perfectly for the cool evening.
