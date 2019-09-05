By Staff report
Sebring writer Mark Barie has been named treasurer for the Florida Authors & Publishers Association, or FAPA. Barie was elected in August by a membership vote at their annual conference in Orlando. In addition, Barie’s first novel earned a gold medal in the President’s Book Award for historical fiction.
The association, a nonprofit representing authors and others in the Florida publishing industry, also awarded Barie its gold medal for historical fiction.
Barie’s first novel War Calls, Love Cries is a Civil War love story published by Barringer Publishing of Naples. Earlier this year the book was also designated as a finalist in the prestigious Eric Hoffer Awards, an international book competition.
Barie is a native of upstate New York but has lived year-round in Sebring since 2015.
Since writing War Calls, Love Cries, Barie has assembled a presentation entitled: “Seven Facts About the Civil War That Will Shock You.”
He is available to speak at schools, libraries, service clubs and historical societies.
