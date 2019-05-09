Sebring author and Arcadian contributor Mark Barie is a 2019 Eric Hoffer Book Award finalist. Hoffer competition includes almost 2,000 entries from the English-speaking world.

A handful of finalists are selected for each genre. Although Barie’s novel War Calls, Love Cries (Barringer Publishing, Naples Fla.) did not receive first place, it did earn a finalist designation in the Historical Fiction category.

The Hoffer award, named after the great American philosopher, has become one of the world’s largest book award competitions for small, academic and independent publishers. info@hofferaward.com, authormarkbarie@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments