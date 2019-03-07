Semper fi, honoring our own

Edward Lyne has been honored with a Quilt of Valor for his many contributions to DeSoto County, to service member causes and to other work in his life’s journey. The Quilt of Valor is meant to comfort veterans, to honor their service and is a national program dating to 2003 and the Quilt of Valor Foundation. Mr. Lyne served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Pictured are quilt donor Nonda Harvey (left), Edward Lyne and Mary Lyne, his wife. The afternoon ceremony was at the Arcadia Moose Lodge #1327.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
