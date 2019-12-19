Here we all are, hurrying through another Christmas season, spending money as though it will go bad by the first of the year. Hither and thither we scurry, worrying what to buy for this one or that one, hoping it's not what we got them last year, or something they'll take back and exchange as soon as they've thanked us for it.
Ever notice how friendly and accomodating everybody is at Christmas? Answer me this: why is it that we walk right by folks we recognize here in town without speaking, but when we're out of town and see those same strangers shopping at the mall, we always wave at them like they were long lost kinfolk? Strange behavior, for sure.
Everybody is greeting each other with "Merry Christmas," other than those whose religion or business establishments strictly forbids them to. Others say it by swapping Christmas cards, though I suspect that e-mails and texts are rapidly replacing cards these days. Some get into the season with special church programs, by playing carols, or decorating their homes with five miles of lights and inflatable figures that lay flat in the yard until they're plugged in at night. Some even have moving parts, capable of bringing much joy, as well as scaring pets and small children.
The older we get, the more stuff we accumulate ... and the less stuff we need. Hence, the dilemma of what on earth to buy for folks who already have everything. When all else fails, give them cash or a gift card, or maybe a gift you got last year that you didn't like. One thoughtful idea would be Christmas decorations for their house or yard, particularly if their house or yard is an eyesore to you and could use some cosmetic intervention. Just be sure to write on the gift tag "Must open and implement before December 25!"
Eating is a big part of the holiday season. Bake a ham, bake or fry a turkey, and maybe subject your family to a fruitcake—it's all part of the joy.
Around our house there always seems to be a contest wherein the womenfolk try to outdo each other with special recipes and the quantity of dishes they prepare. Us menfolk know better than to complain about it because who wants to mess up a good thing? As the old saying goes, don't bite the hand that feeds you!
How about those shopping crowds? The smart folks buy gifts throughout the year and hide them until December. This is not only economically smart, but saves you from being trampled in the stampede for this year's must-have toy, plus you won't have to walk half a mile across the parking lot to get to the store. Instead, you could be home watching football or Hallmark movies, cooking, decorating, rattling presents, or just counting the hours until all the madness is over.
At any rate, do your best to survive the Christmas season. Be glad for what you have, glad for what you get, and glad that Christmas comes only once a year!
