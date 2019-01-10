Arcadia Elks wanted to thanked those supporting Christmas for the Special People over the holidays. Special thanks go to DeSoto Health's May Kay Burns, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, the DeSoto County Veterans Honor Guard, Mark Anderson and Troy Hughes. The children and everyone involved have wonderful memories thanks to these and other volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.