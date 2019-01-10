Arcadia Elks wanted to thanked those supporting Christmas for the Special People over the holidays. Special thanks go to DeSoto Health's May Kay Burns, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, the DeSoto County Veterans Honor Guard, Mark Anderson and Troy Hughes. The children and everyone involved have wonderful memories thanks to these and other volunteers. 

