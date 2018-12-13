Many beautiful and colorful dancers were center stage at St. Paul’s in Arcadia on Sunday, despite the rain and for one purpose—to celebrate the upcoming feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Children dressed in traditional Mexican clothes; the girls in colorful flowing skirts, and the boys in classical costume. They performed time honored dances that have been part of their heritage for centuries.
The festivities at St. Paul’s were a prelude to the Dec. 12 celebration remembering the Lady of Guadalupe that has been apart of the Mexican legacy for 500 years. Fr. Pablo at St. Paul’s said, “Our Mexican parishioners have a tender devotion to Our Lady.”
They express this through their beautiful devotion of dance, food, music and spiritual prayers. It is a time of community. A time to share their special heritage and devotion—honoring the Mother of God who brings Jesus into their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.